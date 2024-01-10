Listen to KWOS Live
JCPD investigating 'swatting call' to Jay Ashcroft

Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde says his detectives are looking into the ‘swatting’ call that was made which sent police to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s home Sunday night …

A half – dozen officers went to Ashcroft’s Jefferson City home after a hoax call stated that he’d shot his wife and hurt others in the house. Everyone was fine.

Wilde says they’re looking to see if the call originated locally or from outside the area. Several elected officials in other states have been victims of the phony calls over the past few weeks.

