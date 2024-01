You might have heard about a bill filed by a Mid – Missouri lawmaker this year that seeks to swap the name of I-70 with I-44. State Rep. Don Mayhew of Crocker calls the $2.8-billion re-do of I-70 Missouri’s biggest – ever ‘boondoggle’ …

Mayhew is a former Mo-Dot engineer. He claims that I-44 carries much more freight than I-70 and deserves the multi – lane upgrade instead of 70.