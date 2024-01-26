Jefferson City poison suspect to appear in court for bond review hearing today

A Jefferson City art teacher charged with attempted murder for the alleged poisoning of her husband is back in court this morning for a bond review hearing.

37-year-old Sarah Scheffer is charged in Cole County with first degree attempted murder and armed criminal action. She’s been arraigned and has pleaded not guilty, telling the court she intends to hire private counsel. Ms. Scheffer is scheduled to appear in Cole County Circuit Court at 10:30 am for a bond review hearing before Judge Brian Stumpe.

The Cole County Circuit Court has denied bond for Scheffer, describing her as a danger to the community.

The Jefferson City Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes the husband as describing eight incidents in six recent weeks where his wife allegedly placed poisonous and/or toxic substances in his food or beverages. Court documents indicate the husband experienced extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision and nausea after eating or drinking.