(LISTEN): Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives vice president Mike Sutherland discusses power outages on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Linemen and linewomen from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are in northern Missouri’s Macon County this morning, working to restore power to more about 1,200 residents. About 2,700 Macon Electric Cooperative members in nine counties are without power due to the winter storm and strong winds. Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives vice president Mike Sutherland joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the wet, heavy snow and strong winds caused the outages. One listener from just south of Macon says he’s been without power for 20 hours. Mr. Sutherland tells listeners that he’s optimistic power will be restored as quickly as possible. Crews are working in very difficult conditions: heavy snow, in some ice and in subfreezing temperatures: