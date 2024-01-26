(LISTEN): Big crowds expected for Saturday’s Eagle adventure event at Jefferson City’s Runge

A few thousand people are expected to pack Jefferson City’s popular Runge nature center for Saturday’s Eagle Adventure.

The annual event celebrates bald eagles and provides an opportunity for you to learn more about them. Missouri Department of Conservation spokeswoman Maddie Est Fennewald says the free event is tomorrow from 10 am until 3 pm at Runge, which is on Highway 179.



“The live eagle programs that are happening at 10 am, 11 am, noon, 1 pm and 2 pm. Those happen in the (Runge Nature Center) theatre inside the building. And so that way, you know if the weather’s pretty nasty outside, folks can still come inside (and) warm up,” Ms. Fennewald says.

Ms. Fennewald says the free event features indoors programs with live eagles from Springfield’s Dickerson Park zoo. The event also features learning stations and activities. Extra parking will be available tomorrow at the nearby Missouri Conservation Commission headquarters on West Truman, and shuttle buses will run nonstop.

“They’re going to be continuously running between headquarters and the (Runge) nature center. So that folks don’t have to wait, they don’t have to time things right for a shuttle. But then they still don’t have to worry about finding parking,” says Fennewald.

Conservation officials also note you will need tickets to attend any of the Eagle programs. The tickets are free will be available at Runge on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all five programs are full.