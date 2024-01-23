UPDATE: Highway 163 in Columbia reopens, after ice causes slide offs

UPDATED AT 12:23 PM:

The Boone County Fire Protection District says 163 near Devil’s ice box in Columbia reopened this morning, after being closed due to ice that caused several vehicle slide offs and a rollover. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that crews treated the road with salt.

HERE IS THE ORIGINAL STORY:

Icy conditions and crashes have forced Columbia and Boone County authorities to close busy 163 at Devil’s ice box and Whisenhunt.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that there are multiple vehicle slide offs and a rollover. One listener says it took him an hour to get his child to school and go around the crashes.

We’ve also received reports of slick conditions near Mexico, Missouri.