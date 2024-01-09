(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri expected to receive one to three inches of additional snow by tonight

Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area are still under a winter weather advisory through 11:59 tonight (Tuesday).

We’ll likely see another few inches of snow by this evening. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Patrick Walsh tells 939 the Eagle that wet, heavy snow began falling throughout mid-Missouri early Monday afternoon. Rain, drizzle and light snow has fallen overnight, but Walsh is expecting more snow later today.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Walsh-NWS-1.mp3

“Late morning we’re going to have the second part of this storm come through with additional snowfall amounts for the area. We’re looking late morning into early afternoon,” Walsh says.

Mr. Walsh says temperatures limited accumulation of the wet snow that fell in mid-Missouri on Monday afternoon.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Walsh-NWS-2.mp3

“We did see some pretty heavy snowfall rates throughout central Missouri. The problem with accumulation on that was temperatures were hovering slightly above freezing,” says Walsh.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting an additional one to three inches of snow by tonight. Snow is expected to exit mid-Missouri by about 6 this evening.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.