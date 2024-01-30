Taylor Burks says it’s time to put Iran on notice

A Mid – Missouri man who spent three tours in the Middle East says the White House needs to show Iran that we won’t put up with attacks like the drone strike that killed three U-S military personnel at a base in Jordan. Former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks is currently a Lt. Commander in the Navy Reserve …

Dozens others were wounded in the attack at the base. ‘Tower 22’, near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. It’s presumed to be part of the mission to monitor and counter Iran-backed militias operating in the area.

Burks confirms he’s contemplating a possible run for the retiring Blaine Luetkemeyer’s Congressional seat.