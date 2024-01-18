UPDATE: Jefferson City teacher charged with poisoning husband to be arraigned Friday

A Jefferson City teacher charged with attempted murder for the poisoning of her husband will make her initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Cole County Courthouse.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 37-year-old Sarah Scheffer with first degree attempted murder and armed criminal action. Scheffer is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 tomorrow afternoon. The Cole County Circuit Court has denied bond for Scheffer, describing her as a danger to the community.

The Jefferson City Police Department’s three-page probable cause statement quotes the husband as describing eight incidents in the past six weeks where his wife allegedly placed poisonous and/or toxic substances in his food or beverages. Court documents indicate the husband experienced extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision and nausea after eating or drinking.

JCPD’s probable cause statement quotes Scheffer as saying she’s in a relationship with someone who lives in Pakistan, and that she’s allegedly conducted google searches for flights to Pakistan. Our news partner KMIZ reports Scheffer is a design and art teacher at Jefferson City’s Calvary Lutheran high school.