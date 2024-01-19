UPDATE: Columbia Douglass park stabbing suspect to be arraigned this afternoon

A Columbia man with an active warrant for failing to appear in court is jailed without bond this morning, charged with Wednesday night’s brutal stabbing and beating of a man at Douglass park.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 46-year-old Gary Kevin Pattillo with first degree assault and armed criminal action. He’ll be arraigned at 1 pm before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.

The Columbia Police Department’s graphic two-page probable cause statement says the victim was stabbed in the head and neck area at the park, just feet away from a children’s playground. Court documents say CPD investigators found video of the incident showing Pattillo arriving at the park together and sitting on a picnic table near the playground. Graphic court documents say the victim fell to the ground and was placed in a chokehold by Pattillo, who allegedly stabbed the victim and punched him numerous times for 25 minutes until Columbia firefighters and medics arrived on-scene.

Boone County prosecutors say the suspect has previous convictions for second degree robbery, armed criminal action and drug charges.