Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Scammers arrested after ripping off a Jefferson City man

Two men from Texas face stealing charges after allegedly scamming a Jefferson City man out of thousands of dollars.

Brandon Martin and Tarus Prince were arrested by Jefferson City officers Wednesday.

The victim says he clicked on an ad on his laptop, causing the computer to lock up. He then called what was listed as a Microsoft tech support number that turned out to be the scammers.

The two are accused of beating the victim out of almost $41,000. They were arrested when they came to his home to pick up money. Officers were there waiting for them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer