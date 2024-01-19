UPDATE: Mid-Missouri now under wind chill advisory; snow exiting region

A wind chill advisory is now in effect for Columbia, Jefferson City and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area through noon on Saturday.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist John Carney tells 939 the Eagle that today’s high in Columbia is only expected to be 10 degrees, while Saturday’s high will reach about 12. Wind chills in mid-Missouri today and tomorrow will make it feel like minus-15. The National Weather Service recommends that you place blankets and warm clothing in your vehicle in case you have problems. You’re also urged to protect your pipes and faucets.

