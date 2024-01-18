UPDATE: Hallsville explosion being investigated by Missouri state fire marshal

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating Wednesday night’s duplex explosion in Hallsville.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says the explosion and fire are still under investigation. He tells 939 the Eagle that two adults, a male and a female, suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story residential duplex on East Taylor Court at about 10:15 last night. The location is near Hallsville’s new elementary school. The fire district says firefighters encountered heavy fire when they arrived and deployed multiple hose lines to attack the blaze. Multiple witnesses tell our news partner ABC-17 that they heard a loud “boom” and saw flames shooting through the roof. ABC-17’s Mitch Kaminski says he could see a giant hole in the roof of the duplex.

30 firefighters responded to the scene, along with three fire engines, two tankers, an air truck and other vehicles