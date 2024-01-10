Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Many mid-Missouri schools closed again today, due to winter storm and temperatures

The fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 School District is located in Ashland (2022 file photo courtesy of district spokesman Matt Sharp)

Mid-Missouri’s two largest school districts have a two-hour delayed start this morning, due to the winter weather and potentially unsafe travel conditions.

They are Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City School District. CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says the additional time allows for parking lots and walkways to be treated again this morning and also means daylight for buses and other driving. Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high school students normally start school at 8:55 am, so they’ll be starting today at 10:55 am.

There are also numerous mid-Missouri districts that have canceled classes today, due to the storm. They include Southern Boone R-1 schools, Boonville R-1 schools, Centralia Public Schools, New Bloomfield R-3 and Iberia R-5. You can find the full list of school closings here.

