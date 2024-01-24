Will the dreaded ‘P-Q’ be an option in the Missouri Seante?

Will Missouri Senate leaders use the ‘nuclear option’ to shut down debate from the Freedom Caucus that’s already tying up work this session? Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin doesn’t sound like she’s ready to call for a ‘P-Q’ .. a move that ends all debate by calling for the ‘previous question’ ….

Freedom Caucus Senator Bill Eigel filibustered .. getting into it with O’Laughlin and Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and stopping work to confirm 25 – of the Governor’s appointees. A ‘P-Q’ is an option that’s generally only used in the Missouri House.