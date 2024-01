Senate leaders strip fellow Republicans of committee jobs in pay back for filibusters

The battle between several state senators and other Republicans came to a head Tuesday.

Sen. Bill Eigel, Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Andrew Koenig see their committee chairmanships taken away.

The lawmakers are all members of the Freedom Caucus.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden claims that demoting his fellow Republicans from their committees comes after years of their tying up work with filibusters and other delaying tactics.