(LISTEN): Columbia’s LGBTQ ordinance slammed by Missouri’s attorney general

Missouri’s attorney general doesn’t mince words when describing Columbia’s new four-page LGBTQ ordinance, saying it violates people’s religious freedoms.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that local governments cannot deprioritize enforcement of Missouri state law. He blasts the four-page ordinance:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Bailey-Wakeup-2.mp3

“What the city of Columbia says is that it’s okay to mutilate children and we’re not going to stop anybody from mutilating children. That’s what that ordinance says,” General Bailey tells listeners.

Columbia’s city council heard three hours of testimony on Monday night before approving the new ordinance on a 6-1 vote. The bill expresses support for the LGBTQ community and declaring the city as safe haven for free speech. A new Missouri law bans gender-affirming health care treatments, but Columbia’s new ordinance directs city staff to decline any enforcement of those laws.

You can listen to the full interview with General Bailey here.