18th Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon Is Coming Feb. 22-23!

The 18th annual KWOS/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming up on February 22nd and 23rd!

We can’t wait to get caught up with our many Miracle kids and families, and meet so many new faces. As we await the grand opening of the new CMN Children’s Hospital, we will once again host the event with our own walls, as we continue the mission to make even MORE miracles happen this year!!

Between the economy and the after-effects of the last couple of years, we know times are tough for so many families, especially when faced with health concerns and complications for their children. That is why Radiothon remains more critical THAN ever!

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. And every dollar raised stays right here in Mid-Missouri; helping families you know!

WHEN: Begins Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 through Friday, February 23rd 2024, 6am to 6pm each day

During the event, text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation.

Donate right now online at this link, thanks to A-1 Containers.

Donate Online

On both those days, you can also call the Big O Tires Phonebank at 1-866-970 GIVE (4483).

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Brian Wear Plumbing, Missouri Vein Care, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, Wendy Sprouse, Ai Painting Plus, and Phyllis Nichols State Farm.