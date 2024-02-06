Columbia’s new short-term rental regulations to take effect in June

You’ll soon have to pay the same five percent lodging tax that hotels pay, when you stay at a Columbia Airbnb or other short-term rental property.

Columbia’s city council voted 5-1 Monday evening to approve the new 11-page ordinance, which will take effect on June 1. The council dating back to prior mayors and prior city managers has been working to develop land use regulations to govern short-term rentals since 2018.

Fifth ward councilman Don Waterman cast the lone “no” vote. Sixth ward councilwoman Betsy Peters, who owns an Airbnd, abstained from voting. The new regulations will require short-term rentals to be licensed, inspected, restricted to a maximum number of days of operation and pay the same five percent lodging tax that hotels pay.