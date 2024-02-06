Funeral services set for former Missouri House Higher Education Committee chair

A state senator from southwest Missouri’s Springfield praises the legacy of a former Missouri House Higher Education Committee chair who’s passed away, saying he served Missourians with honor and distinction.

Funeral services are set for Friday in Sedalia for former State Rep. Dean Dohrman (R-La Monte), who represented a mid-Missouri district. Mr. Dohrman, who was 64, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2012 and served four terms from 2013-2020. He chaired the powerful Higher Education committee in the later years. State Sen. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield), who served with Dohrman for four years in the House, says he used a scholarly but common sense approach to public policy that is far too rare in politics.

Mr. Dohrman died Friday at Sedalia’s E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation center. Funeral services are set for Friday at 1 pm at Sedalia’s Rea funeral chapel.