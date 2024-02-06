(LISTEN): Columbia’s aging American Legion post receives new paint job

Volunteers from Columbia’s Home Depot have painted the ballroom at the aging American Legion post on Route WW, which is 60 years old. Herbert Williams American Legion Post 202 commander Dale Roberts praises the Home Depot Foundation for providing a $5,000 grant for the much-needed project.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Roberts-Homedepot-1.mp3

“This building is outdated. And the building gets used a lot. It’s used by a church, it’s used for weddings and dances and parties and Boy Scouts. Countless different veterans groups meet here,” Roberts says.

Commander Roberts tells 939 the Eagle that the donation included all the Behr paint, brushes and supplies. Home Depot sent at least 12 volunteers to paint the ballroom, and the volunteers also installed new light fixtures in the ballroom for free while they were there.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Roberts-Homedepot-2.mp3

“They brought with them a couple of professional spray machines. All the paint, the tape, the brushes, the just countless things that they’re providing to us at no cost. Plus their expertise. These are men and women who work in these trades and are really good at what they’re doing,” says Roberts.

The Home Depot volunteers brought Behr paint with them, which is top-of-the-line material. A 939 the Eagle reporter visited the post that day and saw Commander Roberts wearing a paint outfit and painting in the building. Mr. Roberts praises Home Depot’s generosity, noting his 280 American Legion members meet in that ballroom. The VFW uses that building as well.