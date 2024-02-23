(LISTEN): MU Health Care child life specialists Erica Thurman and Tailor Schlotzhauer appear on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is the only facility in mid-Missouri that offers urgent transport services, child life and music therapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. The 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon wraps up today (Friday) at 6 pm. EVERY dollar raised stays in mid-Missouri. Last year’s radiothon raised a record $260,000. You’re hearing from more Miracle families today, as they share inspiring stories about health and healing. The 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon raises money to cover the cost of lifesaving equipment and to support program needs at the hospital. MU Health Care child life specialists Erica Thurman and Tailor Schlotzhauer joined Gary Nolan and Brian Hauswirth live on 939 the Eagle’s this morning to discuss the importance of the radiothon: Erica and Tailor both grew up in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County: