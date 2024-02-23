Former Columbia College president Dr. Ruthenberg remembered for his wisdom, financial skills

A memorial service is set for this morning for former Columbia College president Dr. Donald Ruthenberg, who died earlier this month.

The 94-year-old Dr. Ruthenberg served as Columbia College’s 15th president, from 1984 through 1995. The school notes Dr. Ruthenberg championed diversity, equity and inclusion during his career in higher education. He led the renovations of St. Clair, Dorsey and Williams halls during his time as president.

Under his leadership, the school reduced its debt from $1.8 million to zero. Columbia College spokesman Samuel Fleury describes the late college president Dr. Donald Ruthenberg as one of the school’s greatest treasures. Current Columbia College president Dr. David Russell praises President Ruthenberg’s legacy, saying he was full of wisdom, humor and deep affection for higher education.

A memorial service for former Columbia College president Ruthenberg is this morning at 10:30 at Missouri United Methodist Church, which is on south Ninth in Columbia.