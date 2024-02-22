(LISTEN): Mother and son from mid-Missouri’s Eugene speak on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon continues this afternoon and tomorrow on 939 the Eagle and four of our other Zimmer mid-Missouri radio stations. The fundraiser benefits the children and adolescents at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia. The annual radiothon on the Eagle airs today until 6 pm and tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm. Last year’s radiothon raised a record $260,000. MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is mid-Missouri’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital. All of the money raised remains in mid-Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at the hospital. Mother and son JoAnne and Ethan Nevins from mid-Missouri’s Eugene joined us live on 939 the Eagle this morning. Ethan, who’s four year old, has a condition called congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, Hirschsprung’s disease and autism. We’re told that CCHS is very rare, with only 1,200 cases in the world. Ethan, who’s nonverbal, really wants to ride in a golf cart at Eugene’s Redfield golf course: