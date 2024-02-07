Governor Parson heading to mid-Missouri’s Harrisburg and to Faurot field today

Mid-Missouri’s fast-growing Harrisburg R-8 school district will have a special visitor this afternoon.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be addressing the student assembly at Harrisburg high school at 2 pm. Harrisburg high school principal Kyle Fisher tells 939 the Eagle that about 500 students, teachers, staff members and board members will attend Governor Parson’s address at the Harrisburg high school gymnasium. Mr. Fisher says the school band will be performing the Harrisburg fight song when then the governor enters the gymnasium.

Harrisburg is a village northwest of Columbia. It has about 290 residents.

Governor Parson will also be heading to Faurot Field today to congratulate the Missouri Tiger football team on their 11-2 season and their Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State. The Tigers finished the season ranked eighth in the nation.