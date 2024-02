More on the resignation of Ashland’s police chief

New questions have come up about the investigation into former Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, according to our news partner ABC – 17.

Edwards was investigated by the Patrol for alleged use of law enforcement records and put on paid leave. He resigned after receiving $50,000 from the city.

ABC – 17 has learned that Edwards was still coming into City Hall to help with technical problems while he was on leave.