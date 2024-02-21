Tomorrow and Friday are opportunities for you to donate to help children at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital

The 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon to benefit the children and adolescents at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia is tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

The radiothon on the Eagle will air both days from 6 am until 6 pm and will also air on four other mid-Missouri Zimmer radio stations. Last year’s radiothon raised a record $260,000.

All of the money raised tomorrow and Friday will remain in mid-Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at Columbia’s Children’s hospital. MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is mid-Missouri’s Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital.