Folks in Columbia are getting the hang of their new trash roll carts. The carts went into service March 4th. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says there are a few areas where crews will still have to pick up the carts by hand …

She adds a couple of the smaller trucks that are to be used on narrower streets are back-ordered.

There was a fair amount of opposition to Jefferson City’s mandatory roll carts years ago but most people are now used to them.