Cole County man faces charges of trying to hire someone to kill two victims

A Russellville man faces charges that he tried to hire a hit man to kill two family members. 80 – year old Harley Koestner was arrested on attempted murder and conspiracy charges Sunday. He has now been charged.

Investigators claim a witness told them that Koestner wanted to pay him to kill the two potential victims. Deputies say Koestner was arrested at a Russellville convenience store while allegedly taking the witness to see the family members.