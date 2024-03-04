(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) reflects on 16 years in Washington on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) will retire in December after eight terms on Capitol Hill. Congressman Luetkemeyer was first elected to Congress in northeast Missouri’s old ninth district in 2008. His new third district includes Columbia south of Broadway, Ashland, Jefferson City, Boonville, California and Fulton. Congressman Luetkemeyer joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s most proud of his constituent services in those 16 years. He says he and his office made a difference in many lives, and that no one will ever hear about it, except for the people he and his office helped. Congressman Luetkemeyer’s two district offices are in Jefferson City and in eastern Missouri’s Cottleville. He has a combined five employees in those two offices. He also says he’s proud of his bipartisan bill to reform HUD, which passed both chambers in Congress unanimously. While he hasn’t made an endorsement at this time in the race to succeed him, Congressman Luetkemeyer tells listeners that it’s critical to focus on more than one issue and that congressmen and women must work to help and serve everyone in their district: