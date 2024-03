State Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, who’s term-limited, announces he’s not going to run for Secretary of State after all. He said he won’t be seeking any office in 2024.

Rowden served 12-years in the Missouri General Assembly, is the current President Pro Tem of the Senate. His Senate term ends this year.

Rowden was to run against Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg and Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles. In the Secretary of State’s race.