UPDATE: Two-alarm blaze on Columbia’s Business Loop still under investigation

Columbia fire marshals are still investigating to determine what caused Friday’s early-morning two-alarm blaze that caused extensive damage to structures in the 900 block of Business Loop 70 East.

No injuries are reported.

Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. says the blaze began at about 3:45 Friday morning and likely impacted more than one business. 38 Columbia Fire personnel battled the two-alarm blaze, which took about 45 minutes to get under control. Firefighters say the first crew arrived and found the story-and-a-half commercial structure heavily-involved in fire, with connected buildings on both sides threatened by the blaze. The incident commander called for a second-alarm and an air truck and aerial ladders were used to battle the fire and to protect adjacent attached buildings. Columbia firefighters say crews remained on-scene Friday for several hours to assist fire investigators and to ensure that no areas of hidden fire remained.

Chief Farr tells 939 the Eagle that flames were shooting through the roof when crews arrived.