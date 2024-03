Linn woman faces charges of stealing from elderly father in law

An Osage County woman is accused of exploiting an elderly family member.

Holly Kliethermes of Linn faces charges of financially exploiting her father-in-law who lives in Cole County.

She’s accused of taking over $70,000 from the man and not paying his nursing home bills.

Her husband, Michael Kliethermes, is mentioned in court documents but has not been charged.