Your lawmakers are going to have to hit the ground running when they come back from Spring Break next week. Senator President Pro – Tem Caleb Rowden admits they haven’t accomplished much yet …

The $4 and a half – billion dollar FRA allowance that covers Missouri’s Medicaid programs hasn’t yet been renewed.

Rowden adds, that even though the battles between GOP rank and file and the super – conservative Freedom Caucus have tied up work, he’s confident they’ll get to the State Budget very soon.