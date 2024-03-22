(LISTEN): Missing Mizzou student Strain’s body recovered from Cumberland river; police say foul play is not suspected

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirms the body of missing Mizzou student Riley Strain has been found in the Cumberland river in West Nashville.

Mr. Strain was last seen two weeks ago tonight after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake made the announcement at a press conference within the last hour, saying a worker near the river saw an object in the river at about 7:30 this morning.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Nashville-Riley-1.mp3

“As they were removing an object from the river, they noticed what appeared to be Riley Strain pop up. The fire department was called in, retrieved the body from the river,” Chief Drake tells reporters.

Chief Drake emphasizes that NO foul play is suspected and that the medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy. Riley’s bank card was found on an embankment near the Cumberland river on Sunday. Chief Drake is thanking the community and people who’ve traveled from elsewhere to assist in the search.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Nashville-Riley-2.mp3

“I want to say to the family, my heart and prayers go out to you all for this very unfortunate and tragic incident. I also want to say thank you to the Nashville community and the outpouring community of the outpouring support from the community in trying to help us locate Mr. Strain,” Chief Drake says.

The University of Missouri has been providing counseling to students, faculty and staff. That counseling continues.