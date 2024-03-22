UPDATE: Columbia’s Business Loop blaze causes extensive damage

Columbia’s fire chief says this morning’s blaze on the Business Loop likely impacted more than one business.

The Business Loop between Rangeline and Coates remains partially closed at this hour, due to the fire. Chief Clayton Farr tells 939 that the fire began at about 3:45 am. Chief Farr says flames were shooting through the roof when the fire began, adding that firefighters battled the blaze using aerial water. Chief Farr describes the damage on-scene as extensive. He says Columbia Police and fire investigators are on-scene.

We’ve posted video of the blaze from a viewer who was on-scene on 939 the Eagle’s Facebook page.