(LISTEN): Missouri Farm Bureau President Hawkins backs Haffner PSC/Grain Belt legislation

The Missouri Farm Bureau backs legislation from State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) that would expand the Missouri Public Service Commission from five to seven members. Farm Bureau president Garrett Hawkins of west-central Missouri’s Appleton City joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the Haffner bill. President Hawkins describes it as one more piece of the puzzle in how we position Missouri as an example nationwide of how to balance energy security with property rights. Representative Haffner’s bill would also require that TWO members must have been engaged in farming and requires at least one member to have experience in finance and one member with experience in the utility sector. Chairman Haffner is a longtime critic of the proposed Grain Belt project in north Missouri. Callaway County western district commissioner Roger Fischer, Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association are just some of the commodity groups that support the bill. The Missouri Energy Development Association, Spire Missouri Natural Gas and the Sierra Club Missouri chapter oppose the bill. President Hawkins also discussed the recent Farm Bureau fly-in, the drought and National Agriculture Week on the program. We also discussed the popular pie that Appleton City is best know for: