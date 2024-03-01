(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House has recently voted 157-0 to approve bipartisan legislation from State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) that tasks the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding its efforts to prevent veteran suicide. Griffith, who chairs the Missouri House Veterans Committee, says veteran suicide is a crisis. He’s optimistic the bill will be approved by the Missouri Senate. Representative Griffith joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s also working to include funding for Jefferson City’s aging tri-level in the state budget. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says rebuilding the tri-level in Jefferson City will cost about $40-million, adding that the nearby Rex Whitton Expressway would also have to be rebuilt. That’s an additional $53-million. MoDOT tells 939 the Eagle that 86,000 vehicles a day come through the tri-level area, with three major highways converging in the same area. MoDOT says the tri-level bridges were built in 1964 and that the “flyover” bridges were built in 1991: