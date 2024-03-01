Standing room-only crowd at Boone County Lincoln Days in Columbia

Thursday night’s Boone County Lincoln Days drew a standing-room only crowd to Columbia’s Midway Golf and Games.

A few dozen candidates and surrogates spoke to the crowd, and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey delivered the keynote address. General Bailey slammed the Biden administration, describing the federal government as “lawless”. He also discussed some of the 30 lawsuits he’s filed against the Biden administration.

GOP gubernatorial candidates Jay Ashcroft, State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) and Chris Wright addressed the audience as well, as did a representative from Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe’s gubernatorial campaign.

The crowd also heard from three candidates seeking to replace Mr. Ashcroft as secretary of state. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg), State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles) and Greene County clerk and former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller (R-Willard) addressed the audience. So did Columbia second ward city council candidate Lisa Meyer, who’s been endorsed by the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA). The second ward is an open race this spring. Ms. Meyer says only 12 percent of registered voters cast ballots in municipal elections, telling the audience that if you don’t vote in municipal elections, you are part of the problem.