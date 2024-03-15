Expect longer waits at Columbia restaurants this weekend, with high school basketball championships in town

Look for heavy traffic around Columbia’s Mizzou Arena again today and tomorrow as the 2024 Missouri State High School Activities Association’s class 4 and Class 6 boys and girls basketball semifinals and championships take place.

Several thousand fans, players, family members and students from across Missouri are in town to enjoy the hoops. Weather is expected to be perfect, with no rain in the forecast.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick is thrilled to have the high school basketball championships in Columbia. Mr. McCormick briefed about 75 to 100 area business leaders and elected officials at this week’s Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting, saying you can expect longer waits for a table at restaurants today and tomorrow. Mr. McCormick emphasizes that’s a good thing and is positive for Columbia’s economy. He encourages you to be patient and to welcome the out-of-town visitors to Columbia. The business leaders nodded their heads in agreement.

Columbia officials are thrilled to have the MSHSAA high school basketball championships back in Columbia. They returned to Columbia this spring, after Springfield hosted them from 2018 to 2023. Hotels are packed. Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle there are still a few hotel rooms in Columbia for this evening. She encourages anyone who need a room to call (573) 874-2489.