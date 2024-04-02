A stormy night for Mid – Missouri

The thunderstorms have moved out of Mid – Missouri. The storms brought high winds, hail up to baseball size and even tornado – warned storms. About 500 – electric customers had no power in Jefferson City and Cole County at the height of the storms. Camden County also had hundreds without electric service. There are still scattered outages all across the area this morning.

Winds topped 70 – miles per hour and the Weather Service issued alerts for Linn and parts of Osage and Cole Counties for a tornado – warned storm. Some wind damage was reported but hail was the biggest issue. Now several counties have flash flood warnings in place.