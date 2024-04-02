UPDATE: Three Rivers crews work throughout night to restore power to hundreds of mid-Missourians

The severe storms that packed at least 60 mile-per-hour winds in mid-Missouri Monday evening knocked out power to about 500 residents.

Linn-based Three Rivers Electric Cooperative linemen worked throughout the stormy night to restore power to almost 500 members in Cole, Osage, Maries, Moniteau and Gasconade counties. Linemen worked during a tornado watch. Three Rivers says there are still a combined 35 members without power this morning in Cole and Miller counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued tornado warnings last night in both Cole and Osage counties, and they also issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings.

No serious injuries have been reported from the storms.