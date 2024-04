An EF-1 tornado hit Tipton late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service, confirms the tornado hit around 11 – Saturday night along Alexander Road. No one was hurt.

Trees and utility poles were knocked down and several barn roofs were damaged.

Storms also overturned a mobile home. The trailer was not occupied and was being used for storage. A grain silo was blown into a farm field.

An EF-1 tornado has wind gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour.