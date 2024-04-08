Convicted mid-Missouri murderer Brian Dorsey’s clemency requests still under review from governor

Missouri’s governor is still reviewing a clemency request from convicted mid-Missouri killer Brian Dorsey, who’s scheduled to be executed tomorrow (Tuesday) night in Bonne Terre.

Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor is still reviewing clemency requests from former Jefferson City Jays football coach Pete Adkins and others. Dorsey, who’s under two death sentences for killing his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben in 2006, played for Coach Adkins on the Jays 1988 state championship football team.

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a Tuesday evening execution date for Dorsey, who’s from New Bloomfield. Dorsey shot both victims in the head with a shotgun at their Callaway County home, after they took him in to protect him from drug dealers looking for him. Dorsey’s supporters say he was on drugs at the time of the murders. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Dorsey also sexually assaulted Sarah and that he stole a car, firearms, medical supplies, a social security card and the couple’s daughter’s copy of Bambi II after the murders.