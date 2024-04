Dorsey execution is on for tonight

Death Penalty opponents will demonstrate today ahead of an execution of a Mid – Missouri man tonight.

Brian Dorsey was convicted for the murders of his cousin and her husband in 2006 at their New Bloomfield home.

Corrections staffers and others asked for Dorsey to be spared.

Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Dorsey on Monday.

One demonstration will be at noon at the Capitol, otherswill be in Columbia and elsewhere around the state and at the Bonne Terre Prison.