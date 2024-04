Prison time for JCMO couple in child porn case

A Mid – Missouri man and his wife are sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Paul Schofield and his wife, Sara of Jefferson City, draw long federal prison terms after pleading guilty.

Paul Schofield will spend 40 years behind bars while Sara Schofield received a 35 year term.

A search of the Schofield’s home found child porn videos on both Paul and Sara Schofield’s cellphones.

Paul Schofield was a corrections officer at the time of his arrest.