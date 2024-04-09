Jefferson City man who spent 16 years in prison still speaks out against death penalty

Kevin Green says we’re better off locking up the bad guys for life and throwing away the key. Green spent 16 – years in California prisons before he was exonerated in the death of his unborn daughter and the near fatal beating of his pregnant wife. The Jefferson City man is an outspoken death penalty opponent. He says he knew many inmates who would have welcomed the death penalty ..

Green contends that life without parole is a much worse fate than execution. He was freed years later after DNA showed that he was innocent. He speaks nationwide on behalf of the Innocence Project.