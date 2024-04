RACS is helping more domestic violence victims than ever

Jefferson City’s Rape and Abuse Crisis Services is busier than ever. Angela Hirsch says they’re not just a domestic violence shelter any more …

RACS works with domestic violence and sexual abuse victims in 9 – Mid-Missouri counties. Hirsch adds they helped over 1300 – clients last year.

There’s a Rape and Abuse Crisis Service fundraiser golf tournament Monday April 26th. You’ll find more information at ‘racsjc.org’.