(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) discusses Israel, 2024 elections on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

President Joe Biden (D) issued a statement this weekend condemning Iran’s attacks against Israel “in the strongest possible terms.” President Biden’s statement said Iran and its proxies operating in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, launched what he calls an unprecedented air attack against Israeli military facilities. The president also says that at his direction, to support Israel’s defense, the U.S. military moved aircraft and destroyers to the region and that the U.S. military helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), who represents Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville and Harrisburg on Capitol Hill, serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Congressman Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, praising the U.S. military for its work this weekend. The congressman is back from a recent trip to Israel with 15 other congressmen and women, telling listeners that Saudi Arabia does NOT view Iran as a friend. Congressman Alford tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that Saudi Arabia also doesn’t want Iran to expand its powers. Congressman Alford tells listeners that Hamas must be eliminated and that they also needs to release the remaining surviving hostages. Alford also blasted President Biden during the interview, predicting that former President Donald Trump (R) will unseat him in November. Congressman Alford tells listeners that the Biden administration has released $16-billion to Iran over the past year or so, and that some of those dollars have funded terrorism: