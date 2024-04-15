Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Tornadoes and large hail possible in mid-Missouri on Tuesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says large hail and tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon across mid-Missouri (April 15, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Columbia, Jefferson City, Rocheport, Boonville, Moberly and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon, including tornadoes and two-inch size hail.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass says all severe weather hazards are possible tomorrow. Mr. Glass tells 939 the Eagle that includes tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow’s severe weather onset will be between noon and 3 pm, with storms continuing throughout the afternoon. That timeframe could be tweaked by tomorrow morning.

You’ll want to keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather forecast information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.

