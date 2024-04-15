UPDATE: Tornadoes and large hail possible in mid-Missouri on Tuesday

Columbia, Jefferson City, Rocheport, Boonville, Moberly and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon, including tornadoes and two-inch size hail.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass says all severe weather hazards are possible tomorrow. Mr. Glass tells 939 the Eagle that includes tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow’s severe weather onset will be between noon and 3 pm, with storms continuing throughout the afternoon. That timeframe could be tweaked by tomorrow morning.

